Final round of national racing c’ship starts Jan 21

Coimbatore, Jan 21 : Twelve races will be held across two categories in the final round of the National Racing Championship which will be held from January 21 to 24 at the Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

Chennai’s Ashwin Dutta leads the standings in the Formula LGB4 category with 39 points. Fellow Chennai racer Raghul Rangasamy of MSport with 32 points closely follows him with his teammate Vishnu Prasad at 30 points. Dutta’s team Dark Don Racing heads the standings with 80 points, followed by MSport at 74 and Ahura Racing at 29.

Amir Sayed from Kottayam, Kerala, has a comfortable lead in the Novice Cup category with 60 points. He is followed by DTS Racing’s Dhruvin Gajjar from Rajasthan with 34 points. Closing in on third place is Kolkata boy Aman Chaudhary representing DTS Racing with 24 points. Team MSport leads the points table with 77 points with DTS Racing and Momentum Motorsport in the second and third place with 59 and 50 points respectively.

In the rookie category in Formula LGB 4, Viswas Jayaraj from Nellore representing Avalanche Racing with 44 points, is the leader. At 35 points, Anushriya Gulati from Dehradun is placed second. With just one point behind, Chirag Ghorpade of Bangalore from Team Momentum Motorsport is placed third at 34 points. The weekend will decide if Anushriya is able to maintain her lead over Chirag.

