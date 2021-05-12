Final verdict in Tarun Tejpal rape case to be pronounced on May 19

Panaji: The final verdict in the alleged rape case against former Tehelka editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal will be pronounced on May 19 by a session court in Goa.

The verdict was scheduled to be pronounced today but was adjourned.

Earlier, speaking to media persons, Special Public Prosecutor Francisco Tavora had informed that if the accused is convicted then there might be a sentence of a “minimum of 10 years to a maximum life sentence” depending on the “discretion of the judge”.

Tejpal was arrested on November 30 in 2013 after being accused of raping a colleague at a five-star resort in North Goa. He is currently out on bail.

On September 29, 2017, the court had charged him under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including rape, sexual harassment and wrongful confinement. He, however, pleaded not guilty. Following the framing of charges, Tejpal moved the Supreme Court seeking quashing of the charges levelled against him.

In August, the top court refused to quash the charges and directed the trial to be concluded within six months.