Final year MBBS student dies of Covid in Bihar, many docs infected

Patna, March 3 : A final year student of Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) in Patna died due to Covid 19, an official said.

Subhendu Shekher,23, as a native of Dahia village in Begusarai district and was pursuing MBBS course from NMCH.

He had complained of cough and cold on February 24 and underwent a RTPCR test on the same day and was found Corona positive. The next day, he went to his native village in Begusarai and underwent home isolation before dying on March 1.

Shockingly, the deceased had taken the first jab of vaccination in the first week of February.

Dr Heera Lal Mahto, the principal of NMCH confirmed the incident. “We have directed other doctors to undergo home isolation. All doctors who are in contact with Subhendu, underwent Covid 19 test and 9 of them are tested Corona positive.”

“We have initiated sanitisation in old and new hospitals in NMCH. At present, examination is underway in the college. We have allowed doctors if they want to leave the examination,” Mahto said.

“The death of a doctor is saddening. Some more doctors have tested positive after his death but the government is making all efforts to ensure their safety,” said Mangal Pandey, health minister of Bihar.

