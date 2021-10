Hyderabad: After 12 candidates withdrawing their nominations for Huzurabad segment by poll there are 30 persons in the fray. On the last day 12 persons withdrew their nominations for the prestigious turn polling scheduled to be held on October 30.

Interestingly BJP leader Etala Rajender’s wife Jamuna also withdrew her nomination and now there are 30 candidates in the fray for the bypoll in Huuzrabad segment.

The polling results of the same will be announced on November 2 according to reports