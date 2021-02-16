Finance Minister addresses the Central Board of RBI Directors

New Delhi, Feb 16 : The 587th meeting of the Central Board of Directors of Reserve Bank of India was held under the chairmanship of Governor Shaktikanta Das, through video conferencing on Tuesday, an official statement said.

The meeting was also attended by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who in her address to the Directors of the Central Board, outlined the thinking behind the Union Budget 2021-22 and the priorities of the government.

Complimenting the Finance Minister on the Budget, the Board members made various suggestions for consideration of the government.

The Finance Minister was accompanied by Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Anurag Singh Thakur, Finance Secretary & Secretary, Department of Revenue, Ajay Bhushan Pandey and Secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management, Tuhin Kanta Pandey.

The Board, in its meeting, reviewed the current economic situation, global and domestic challenges and various areas of operations of the Reserve Bank, including ways for strengthening of grievance redress mechanism in banks.

Deputy Governors B.P. Kanungo, Mahesh Kumar Jain, Michael Debabrata Patra and M. Rajeshwar Rao and other Directors of the Central Board – N. Chandrasekaran, Dilip S. Shanghvi, Satish K. Marathe, S. Gurumurthy, Revathy Iyer and Sachin Chaturvedi attended the meeting.

