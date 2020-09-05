Finance Minister Harish Rao tests COVID-19 positive

By Abdullah Fahad Published: 5th September 2020 1:08 pm IST
Finance Minister Harish Rao tests COVID-19 positive

Hyderabad: Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Saturday said that he was tested positive for COVID-19 and that his health was ”fine”. In his tweet, he also requested all those who came in contact with him in the last few days should isolate themselves and get COVID test done.

In a tweet, the minister said, “On displaying initial symptoms of coronavirus, I got tested and the report came back positive. My health is fine. I request all those who have come in contact with me in the last few days, to please isolate yourself and get the COVID test done.”

Harish Rao is the nephew of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. earlier, Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Rammohan also tested positive for COVID-19 and was cured. several ministers, including home minister Mahmood Ali, were tested positive too.

