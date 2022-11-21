Finance Minister to begin pre-budget consultations from Monday

On November 22, Sitharaman will meet representatives of agriculture and agro processing sectors.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 21st November 2022 9:32 am IST
Finance Minister to begin pre-budget consultations from Monday
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will begin pre-budget consultations with different stakeholder groups from Monday.

On Monday, she will hold consultations with the industry captains and experts on infrastructure and climate change in two groups.

On November 22, Sitharaman will meet representatives of agriculture and agro processing sectors.

Also Read
Finance Minister says India’s growth resilient despite exogenous threats

Later on the same day, she will meet representatives from the capital markets and financial sectors.

Representatives from the service, trade, and social sectors would meet her on November 24 to discuss the sectoral issues for the Union Budget 2023-24.

On November 28, Sitharaman will meet representatives from trade unions and labour organisations as well as economists.

The Finance Minister is likely to present the budget for 2023-24 on February 1, 2023.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button