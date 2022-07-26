Finding jobs in UAE becomes easier as hiring increased by 10 pc

Dubai: Good news for those who are looking for jobs in UAE as the hiring in the country increased by 10 percent.

As per recruitment agency Cooper Fitch’s Gulf Employment Index 2022, the hiring in the country increased in the first quarter.

The real estate, investment, and banking sectors saw the highest growth in the hiring process in the UAE.

Across GCC countries i.e., Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, the hiring increased in various sectors. The following is the list of the sectors that saw growth in the first quarter.