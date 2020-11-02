FIR against four for offering Muslim prayer in temple

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Police have registered an FIR against two men after they offered Muslim prayer at a temple in Mathura town. Faizal Khan and Chand Mohammed offered prayer and their two friends Alok Ratan and Nilesh Gupta clicked their pictures, which are now being circulated on social media. FIR was filed against Ratan and Gupta as well.

UP: FIR filed against 4 persons in connection with offering Namaz inside Nanda Bhavan Temple complex, Mathura.



Two of them had offered Namaz while the other 2 recorded the act, as per the FIR. (ANI) — The Times Of India (@timesofindia) November 2, 2020

As per reports, the case was filed, following a complaint by the temple server Kanha Goswami against the duo. The four friends reached the temple on bicycles.

The incident took place at around 12:30 pm at Nand Baba Mandir in Nandgaon area on October 29. The FIR was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by Mukesh Goswami, Shivhari Goswami and Kanha on Sunday night.

The accused have been booked under Sections 153-A, 295 and 505 of the Indian Penal Code.

“Their act has hurt the sentiments of the Hindu community…We have a concern that these photographs do not get misused or if there is any foreign funding behind this incident. This should also be probed if this act intended to stir communal tensions,” read the FIR.