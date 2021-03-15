FIR against Gauahar Khan for shooting after testing positive for COVID-19

Mumbai: The Mumbai police on Monday booked Bollywood actress and Bigg Boss fame Gauahar Khan for allegedly stepping out for a film shoot despite being testing positive for coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, the Mumbai police without revealing the name of the actor, wrote, “No ‘Role’ Greater Than Helping Keep Mumbai Safe! FIR has been filed against a Bollywood actor who flouted quarantine rules and went shooting after testing positive for COVID19. We urge citizens to ensure a well deserved climax for the virus.”

No ‘Role’ Greater Than Helping Keep Mumbai Safe!



FIR has been filed against a Bollywood actor who flouted quarantine rules and went shooting after testing positive for COVID19.



We urge citizens to ensure a well deserved climax for the virus #PlayYourRole #TakingOnCorona pic.twitter.com/RZjBVr3rBx — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) March 15, 2021

Meanwhile, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) tweeted, “No Compromise On City’s Safety! BMC has filed an FIR against a Bollywood actor for non-compliance to COVID19 guidelines on testing positive. The rules apply to all alike and we urge citizens to follow all guidelines and help the city beat the virus.”

No Compromise On City’s Safety!



BMC has filed an FIR against a Bollywood actor for non-compliance to COVID19 guidelines on testing positive.



The rules apply to all alike and we urge citizens to follow all guidelines and help the city beat the virus.#NaToCorona pic.twitter.com/Qp9J21OLcS — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) March 15, 2021

According to The Indian Express report, an FIR has been registered at against Gauahar Khan Oshiwara police station u/s 188, 269, 270 IPC, 51B of NDMA Act, 3 of Epidemic Diseases Act.

Meanwhile, Gauahar Khan who recently tied the knot with Zaid Darbar lost her father Zafar Ahmed Khan on March 5th.

On the professional front, Gauahar Khan was last seen in a web series Tandav. The series also stars Saif Ali Khan, Sunil Grover, Dino Morea, Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub, Kumud Mishra, Anup Soni, Kritika Kamra, Sandhya Mridul and Sarah Jane Dias. It was released on Amazon Prime Video on January 15.

Apart from that she has her hands full with web series.