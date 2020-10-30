FIR against Hyderabad man for landing helicopter on school ground

Nellore: An FIR has been filed against a Hyderabad resident for landing a helicopter on a government school ground in Revuru village of Ananthasagaram mandal here.

The helicopter landed on Zilla Parishat High School ground around 2.30 pm on October 27.

According to Ananthasagaram police station in-charge, Sub-inspector P V Subbarao, Ramakoteswara Rao, a resident of Hyderabad, and his family flew in the helicopter to Revuru village to attend the wedding of one Boina Janardan Reddy’s daughter on October 27. Reportedly, one family member of Ramakoteswara was ailing, so they chose to fly to the village.

The sub-inspector said based on the information, Ananthasagaram MRO and Atmakuru RDO inquired about the matter and filed a report on Wednesday evening, on the basis of which police registered the FIR against Ramakoteswara.

Who gave permission to land the helicopter on the school ground is not yet known. The school headmaster is in Tamil Nadu and expected to come by Friday. An investigation is underway, the sub-inspector added.

Source: ANI