FIR against Khan Sir in Patna for inciting railway job aspirants

Patna: An FIR has been filed against Khan Sir, a YouTuber and prominent teacher of Patna, and 15 other teachers of prominent coaching institutes for inciting the protesting railway job aspirants in Patna.

Thousands of job aspirants, unemployed youths and students are currently protesting against Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) and NTPC following the latter’s change in the examination pattern of examinations.

RRB-NTPC has issued a notification for the job in 2019 and a large number of students have applied for it. Several students have passed the examinations. Now, RRB and NTPC had issued fresh notifications a few days ago with a provision of two examinations. Those who have passed the earlier examination and are waiting for the posting have been asked to clear the mains examination. The previous examination will be treated as a preliminary examination.

The students claimed that this is absolute cheating by the central government. It does not want to give jobs to unemployed youths.

Khan Sir pointed out the same in the media. He said: “You have put an additional exam burden on those who have passed the earlier examination. Suppose, they are ready for mains examination, how could they prepare for it in less than one month’s time. Preparing for the mains examination is not possible in less than one month.”

Following his statement, he along with 15 other teachers of prominent coaching institutes, were booked for provoking students. Khan is booked in Patrakar nagar police station in Patna under the IPC sections of 147, 148, 149, 151, 152, 186,187, 188, 330, 332, 353504, 5-6, and 120B.

Besides him, action have taken against others teachers such as S.K. Jha Sir, Navin Sir, Amarnath Sir, Gagan Pratap Sir, Gopal Verma Sir and owners of coaching centers located in the Bazar Samiti locality.

The students have already announced to intensify agitation from January 28. They have also given a Bihar bandh call tomorrow.

