FIR against makers of Saif Ali Khan starrer Tandav for hurting religious sentiments

Mumbai: An FIR has been registered against Ali Abbas Zafar and Gaurav Solanki, the director, producer and writer of the political web-series ‘Tandav’ along with Amazon Prime India’s head of original content in Hazratganj police station, Lucknow.

The complaint was filed by Amar Nath Yadav, who is a senior sub-inspector at the Hazratganj police station. He alleged that the show portrayed Hindu gods in poor light and had casteist scenes and dialogues in the show.

According to news agency IANS, the FIR says that there are angry outbursts on social media against the content of the web series which was released on January 16 and people are posting its clippings.

“After watching the series, it was found that in the 17th minute of Episode 1, characters playing Hindu gods and goddesses have been shown in an uncharitable way and using undignified language, which can trigger religious sentiments,” the complainant said.

“Similarly, in the 22nd minute of the same episode, efforts have been made to ignite caste clashes. The person holding a dignified post like that of prime minister has been shown in a very derogatory manner throughout the web series,” the FIR further stated.

Speaking on this, the deputy commissioner of police, Central Zone, Somen Barma said, “A police team from Hazratganj will leave for Mumbai to investigate and interrogate those named in the FIR on Monday.”

Many political leaders came out and spoke against the series and have asked the makers to remove the objectionable scenes.

Tandav, starring actors Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dino Morea, Kumud Mishra, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Gauhar Khan and Kritika Kamra, premiered on the streaming platform on Friday, January 16.