FIR against Reliance Consumer director, 9 others over expired food stock

Mumbai: Police have filed an FIR against a Reliance Consumer Products director and nine others after the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seized food stock worth Rs 48 lakh during a multi-district crackdown on diversion and sale of expired, damaged and rejected food products, an official said.

The FIR was registered at the Shanti Nagar police station in Thane. It names 10 accused, including senior officials and employees associated with Reliance Consumer Products, Reliance Retail, Blinkit and Zomato Hyperpure, along with disposal agency operators and local suppliers.

The FIR was registered under relevant provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

Those named in the FIR include V Subramaniam, Whole-time Director, Reliance Consumer Products Ltd, Ashok Kumar Singh, Reliance Consumer Products Ltd, Vijay Bhikaji Kharmale, Nominee, Reliance Retail Ltd and Nilesh Ramdasrao Deshmukh, Warehouse Manager, Reliance Retail Ltd.

The others include Arbinder Singh Dhinsa, Whole-time Director, Blinkit Commerce Pvt. Ltd, Deepak Singh, Blinkit Commerce Pvt. Ltd, Abid Shaikh, Zomato Hyperpure Pvt. Ltd, Babar Miya Ahmed Siddiqui, M/s B K Dispose, Gulzar Abdul Khan, supplier, Chavindra, Bhiwandi and Abdul Mobin Khan, Discount Store, Bhiwandi.

FDA sources said the operation was conducted simultaneously at multiple locations in Thane and Pune districts between October 14 and 15.

The seized stock included products valued at over Rs 24 lakh from a Bhiwandi-based disposal yard, around Rs 4.92 lakh from Reliance Consumer Products’ warehouse at Vadpe, and nearly Rs 7.81 lakh from Zomato Hyperpure’s facility at Usatane.

The total seizure was valued at Rs 48,09,924.

FDA’s preliminary investigation indicated that expired, damaged and customer-rejected food products meant for destruction were allegedly diverted through disposal agencies, unlicensed sorting yards and brokers before reaching retailers for sale to consumers, a source told PTI.

The disposal agencies allegedly issued certificates and other documents claiming that the products had been destroyed, without adequate verification of actual destruction.

FDA officials also found discrepancies in disposal records, including mismatches in quantities and inconsistencies in consignor-consignee details.

The stock was allegedly sorted at unlicensed yards in Bhiwandi, where saleable-looking packets were separated and sold to brokers and suppliers, the source said.

Expired and leaking products were subsequently found displayed for sale at a retail outlet in Gulzar Nagar, Bhiwandi, operating without a licence or purchase bills.

The FDA formed seven teams, comprising assistant commissioners and food safety officers, to conduct the coordinated inspections in Thane and Pune districts. Officials inventoried and seized the stock, collected samples, recorded statements and issued directions prohibiting the movement, sale or destruction of the seized products.

Following hearings on October 15, the licences of five establishments were suspended, while business operations at four unlicensed premises were stopped, an official said.