FIR filed after Alt News’ Zubair receives pork during Ramzan, death threats

Alt News’ Mohammed Zubair has recently received death threats, leading to a police complaint and an FIR registration. Bengaluru police have registered the FIR based on the complaint filed by Mohammed Zubair, in which he alleged that several Twitter handles had threatened his safety and attacked his religious identity.

The complaint was filed in DJ Halli Police Station, and it named 15 Twitter handles as being responsible for posting his address on social media and calling for violence against him. The complaint also mentioned an incident where a Twitter user @Cyber_Huntss sent pork to him through a pet food website during Ramzan. On April 9, the Twitter user tweeted about sending a 400-gram packet of pork to Zubair.

Zubair’s complaint also mentioned Ajeed Bharti, a self-proclaimed journalist who allegedly tweeted death threats against him. Based on the complaint, the police have registered an FIR under various sections of the IPC.

Alt News is a well-known fact-checking website that exposes fake news and misinformation. Zubair is one of the co-founders of the website, and he has been vocal about his opinions on social media.