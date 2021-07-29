FIR filed against Sulli Deals app: Union minister in Rajya Sabha

Hyderabad: Responding to a query, the Union Minister of Women and Child Development’s office wrote to Rajya Sabha reiterating the FIR filed against the Sulli Deals app by the Delhi Police on July 7, 2021.

Countless Muslim women found their pictures on an application named “Sulli Deals” on the open-source platform Github. When an individual opens the app, a photo of any of these women is randomly generated and offers the viewer their ‘sulli deal of the day’– which is supposed to hint at the fact that these women are available to satisfy a man’s needs.

The letter from Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani’s office discussed the fact that as state subjects are included in the seventh schedule of the Indian Constitution, the responsibility of maintaining law and order falls on the state government. As such, it is mentioned that protection of life and property, including taking action against cybercrimes like Github’s Sulli deals scandal, falls on the law enforcement agencies headed by the state government.

The letter from Irani’s office remarks that the Central Government takes cognizance of issues women deal with and hence in connection with cyber crimes has launched the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal. However, the letter also said the conversion of the same into FIR’s and subsequent action is to be taken care of by competent state authorities.

Despite the filing of the FIR by Delhi Police in the first week of July, no arrests have been made and the culprits remain scott free.