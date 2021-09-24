FIR filed against The Kapil Sharma Show, here’s why

Mumbai: The makers of popular comedy and celebrity talk show The Kapil Sharma Show have found themselves in legal soup after an FIR was filed against them in the district court of Shivpuri of Madhya Pradesh.

According to India Today report, a complaint has been registered against one of the episodes where cast was shown drinking alcohol on stage while performing a courtroom scene. The complainant alleged that the actors disrespected the court, report said.

The lawyer from Shivpuri, who filed FIR against the show was quoted by India Today as saying, “The Kapil Sharma Show aired on Sony TV is very sloppy. They also make lewd comments on women. In one of the episodes, a court was set up on the stage and the actors were seen drinking alcohol in public. This is contempt of court. That’s why I have demanded registration of FIR against the culprits under Section 356/3 in the court. Such display of sloppiness should be stopped.”

Reportedly, the episode aired on January 19, 2020, but had a repeat telecast in April this year.

TKSS returned onscreen last month after the host Kapil Sharma decided to return post his long break. Kapil welcomed his son Trishaan earlier this year and wanted to spend quality time with his family. This is the reason the shoot was suspended for six months.

The show’s cast include — Sumona Chakravarti, Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Sudesh Lehri and Archana Puran Singh.