FIR filed against Yuvraj Singh over controversial remarks against Chahal

Mumbai: Cricketer Yuvraj Singh has landed into a legal soup after an FIR was filed against him by Haryana police on Sunday over ‘disrespectful’ and ‘casteist’ comment against Yuzvendra Chahal during an Instagram live in 2020.

According to a Indian Express report, FIR comes eight months after a lawyer Rajat Kalsan from Hisar filed a police complaint against Yuvraj Singh for his ‘casteist comments’ against the Dalit society. In his complaint, Kalsan had urged the police to arrest Yuvraj Singh for his controversial remarks.

Based on that, police have registered the case under Sections 153, 153A, 295, 505 of IPC, besides sections 3 (1) (r) and 3 (1) (s) of SC/ST Act.

Yuvraj Singh allegedly made the ‘casteist remark’ during an Instagram live session with India opener Rohit Sharma in June 2020. The World Cup-winning former all-rounder had however issued an apology, saying he never believed in disparity. Taking to his Twitter, he apologised for “unintentionally hurting sentiments” of a particular society of people.

“This is to clarify I have never believed in any kind of disparity, be it on the basis of caste, colour, creed or gender. I have given and continue to spend my life for the welfare of people. I believe in the dignity of life and respect each individual without exception,” Yuvraj Singh said in his post.

“I understand that while I was having a conversation with my friends, I was misunderstood, which was unwarranted. However, as a responsible Indian I want to say that if I have unintentionally hurt anybody’s sentiments or feelings, I would like to express regret for the same.” Check out his tweet below: