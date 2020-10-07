FIR registered against 4 with PFI links in UP’s Mathura

By Abdullah FahadPublished: 7th October 2020 3:32 pm IST
FIR registered against 4 with PFI links in UP's Mathura

Mathura: An FIR has been registered against four people, with links to Popular Front of India (PFI), in Mathura on Wednesday.

The registered FIR states that pamphlets, six smartphones and a laptop had been recovered from the possession of Atiq ur Rehman, Alam, Siddiqui and Masood Ahmed.

According to the FIR, four persons who were apprehended from Mathura on October 5 and had links with PFI “were going to Hathras to disrupt peace as part of the larger conspiracy”.

It also states that media reports have pointed out that some antisocial elements are plotting to harm social harmony by instigating caste factions using the pretext of the Hathras incident.

READ:  Miscreants loot Rs 19.70 lakh from ATM in Rupnagar district

Earlier yesterday, Prashant Kumar, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), said that they received credible information about the movement of some suspicious people towards Hathras from Delhi, after which police started a checking drive at Mathura toll plaza, during which they were nabbed.

Kumar said they came to know about their connection with the PFI and its co-organisation, the Campus Front of India, during interrogation.

“Mobile phones, laptops and suspicious literature (adversely affecting peacekeeping) were recovered from their possession. They were sent to preventive custody at Mathura police station,” he said. 

Source: ANI

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By Abdullah FahadPublished: 7th October 2020 3:32 pm IST
Back to top button