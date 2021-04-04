FIR registered against Narsinghanand for insulting Prophet Mohammed

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have registered an FIR against head priest of Dasna Devi temple Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati who can be seen in a video using offensive language against Prophet Mohammed (PBUH).

“Taking cognizance of the video circulating on social media of a conference that took place at the Press Club, a case under relevant sections has been registered at the Parliament Street police station and investigation taken up,” a senior police officer said.

Earlier, reacting to the video, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi said that “insulting Prophet (SAW) is unacceptable.” Owaisi also took a dig at Delhi Police for not taking action against Narsinghanand and said “your maun vrat is embarrassing.”

“Insulting Prophet (SAW) is unacceptable. Can these criminals acting as religious teachers get over their unnatural fixation with Islam? For something that you do not like, you do spend a lot of time on it. I’m sure there’s enough in your own belief system that you can discuss 1/2,” Owaisi wrote in a tweet.

In another tweet, the Hyderabad MP tagged the Delhi police and wrote, “@DelhiPolice this man is insulting Islam for the sole purpose of provoking violence against Muslims & your maun vrat is embarrassing. If you’ve forgotten your jobs, we can do a refresher course.”

Earlier, Narsinghanand was in headlines when his disciple, Shringi Yadav was arrested for thrashing a Muslim boy who drank water from the temple.

According to a report in the Quint, after Narsinghanand became the temple priest, “Ye mandir Hinduon ka pavitra sthal hai, yahan Musalmanon ka pravesh varjit hai” (“This temple is a holy place for Hindus, entry of Muslims are prohibited”) has been written on the board outside the temple.

