FIR registered against Nawaz Sharif for ‘criminal conspiracy’

Islamabad: A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in the case of criminal conspiracy for the “provocative speeches” he made in London to “defame Pakistan’s institutions”, Geo News reported on Monday.

FIR against Sharif

The FIR was lodged against Sharif on October 1 by a local in the Shahdra Police Station’s jurisdiction.

According to Geo News report, the case was filed under the provisions of the Pakistan Penal Code for criminal conspiracy against the Pakistan Muslim League (N) chief and other leaders.

Earlier this month, Pakistan failed to execute a non-bailable arrest warrant against Sharif, who was granted permission to fly abroad to get medical treatment in November last year.

For nearly one month, the Pakistan government made several attempts to get Sharif’s arrest warrant signed.

IHC slammed Nawaz Sharif

Last week, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had slammed Sharif over his failure to appear before the court after he was granted permission to fly abroad for medical treatment.

“Accused [Sharif] knows that he went abroad after defeating the system. He must be laughing at the system while sitting abroad. It’s shameful conduct by the accused,” Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani of the IHC was quoted as saying by The Express Tribune.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan had tasked relevant authorities to bring back Sharif at the earliest. The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting where the Prime Minister also issued the directive to pursue the matter vigorously.

A cabinet member had told Dawn the government had already sent a request to the British government for the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leader’s repatriation but it would now send a fresh application.

Last month, the IHC came down heavily on the Imran Khan-led government for allowing Sharif to go abroad without informing the court and it was up to the dispensation to take steps for ensuring the latter’s return to the country.

Additional Attorney General Tariq Mehmood Khokhar had told a bench comprising Justices Aamer Farooq and Mohsin Akhtar Kayani that Pakistan’s Foreign Office implemented the court-issued non-bailable arrest warrants without delay through the Pakistan High Commission in the UK on September 17, Geo News reported.

Source: ANI