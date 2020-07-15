Fire at commercial building in Mumbai, no casualty

Mumbai: A fire broke out in a 10-storey commercial building in South Mumbai early Wednesday morning, a fire brigade official said.

No casualty was reported, he said.

The fire broke out at around 4 am on the first floor of the building located at Maker Chamber-1 in South Mumbai.

“The blaze was reported on the first floor of the building’s record room, server room and electric wiring,” the official said.

Five fire engines and as many jumbo tankers were rushed to the spot and the flames were doused after about three hours, he said.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, he said.

This is the second major blaze reported in the metropolis in less than a week.

On Saturday, a fire broke out at a shopping mall in suburban Borivali, but there was no casualty, an official earlier said.

Source: PTI