Fire at Rohinya refugee camp in Delhi

By PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 13th June 2021 5:52 pm IST
New Delhi: A Rohingya Muslim refugee boy carries his belongings as he walks over the charred debris of his house, after a fire broke out on Saturday night at Madanpur Khadar in New Delhi, Sunday, June 13, 2021. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
New Delhi: Police personnel patrol as Rohingya Muslim refugees rummage for belongings on the charred debris of their houses, after a fire broke out on Saturday night at Madanpur Khadar in New Delhi, Sunday, June 13, 2021. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
New Delhi: A Rohingya Muslim refugee walks over the charred debris of his house, after a fire broke out on Saturday night at Madanpur Khadar in New Delhi, Sunday, June 13, 2021. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
New Delhi: Affected Rohingya Muslim refugees wait for relief near the charred debris of their ‘shanties’ after a fire broke out on Saturday night at Madanpur Khadar, in New Delhi, Sunday, June 13, 2021. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
New Delhi: A Rohingya Muslim refugee rummages for belongings on the charred debris of her house, after a fire broke out on Saturday night at Madanpur Khadar in New Delhi, Sunday, June 13, 2021. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button