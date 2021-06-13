Fire at Rohinya refugee camp in Delhi

New Delhi: Police personnel patrol as Rohingya Muslim refugees rummage for belongings on the charred debris of their houses, after a fire broke out on Saturday night at Madanpur Khadar in New Delhi, Sunday, June 13, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Arun Sharma) New Delhi: A Rohingya Muslim refugee walks over the charred debris of his house, after a fire broke out on Saturday night at Madanpur Khadar in New Delhi, Sunday, June 13, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Arun Sharma) New Delhi: Affected Rohingya Muslim refugees wait for relief near the charred debris of their 'shanties' after a fire broke out on Saturday night at Madanpur Khadar, in New Delhi, Sunday, June 13, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Arun Sharma) New Delhi: A Rohingya Muslim refugee rummages for belongings on the charred debris of her house, after a fire broke out on Saturday night at Madanpur Khadar in New Delhi, Sunday, June 13, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Arun Sharma)