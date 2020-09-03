Fire at Srisailam powerplant, later clarified as mockdrill

Hyderabad: A mock drill was conducted at the Srisailam Left Bank hydro electric power plant on Wednesday.

Weeks after a ghastly fire accident at the hydro-electric power station of Srisailam left bank claimed nine lives, officials have conducted a mock drill to assess the preparedness of the staff viz-a-viz emergency situations like fire-accidents.

The visuals of a fresh fire break out was part of the mock drill, the brief drill recorded on videos showed a series of explosions even as the power supply stopped to avert the further damage.

With this mock drill, officials have demonstrated a code of safety and are hopeful of preventing casualties in future. This came amid preparations to resume its operation following the recent accident which claimed nine lives.

However, soon after the mock drill visuals emerged, several regional media outlets carried reports stating that it was a fire accident. Putting an end to the unconfirmed reports,GENCO Chief Managing Director Prabhakar Rao clarified that the officials at Srisailam plant have carried out a mock drill to see the preparedness of the staff.