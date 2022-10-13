Fire-Boltt launches smartwatch with Bluetooth calling feature

New Delhi: Homegrown smartwatch brand Fire-Boltt on Thursday launched its latest smartwatch titled ‘Dazzle Plus’ which comes with a 1.83-inch screen in a square dial.

With smart notifications along with an upgraded health suite, the smartwatch comes at a price of Rs 1,599.

“It is apt for youngsters who would love to flaunt it for its style and for adults who can use it to track their activity levels and maintain their fitness,” said Aayushi Kishore and Arnav Kishore, Co-Founders of Fire-Boltt.

For those who are sports enthusiasts, the watch comes with 60 sports modes and is also IP 68 certified, making it dustproof and sweatproof, said the company.

The other feature includes SpO2 Monitoring, Heart Rate Tracking, and Sleep Monitoring. It also enables camera control, music control and comes with features like an alarm, timer, and smartwatch control.

Moreover, the smartwatch is equipped with a Smart assistant that gives weather updates, sedentary reminders, and water reminders.

The smartwatch is available in black, blue, gold, silver, and black gold colours, and it has a strong battery life of 5-8 days on normal usage and 30 days on standby, the company added.