Fire breaks out after cylinder blast in Delhi

By Neha Updated: 8th August 2020 10:24 pm IST
fire
Representational Photo

New Delhi: A fire broke out after an LPG cylinder exploded in south Delhi’s Tigri area on Saturday, officials said.

Around six people have been injured in the incident, police said.

According to fire officials, they received information about the incident from Tigri JJ camp at 7.07 pm.

Eight fire tenders have been rushed to the spot, they said.

“A cooking gas cylinder explosion was reported in a shanty at JJ Camp Tigri at around 7 pm. Around six people, including a woman, were injured,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

The injured have been shifted to hospital, he said, adding that the woman received serious injuries in the incident.

Source: PTI
Categories
Crime and Accident
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime and Accident updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close