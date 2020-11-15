Fire breaks out at a hardware shop in Kukatpally

Hyderabad : A major fire broke out at a electrical hardware shop in Kukatpally area in Cyberabad on early Sunday morning.

The local public noticed smoke billowing from the electrical shop, upon which they alerted the police control room. A team of Kukatpally police and fire tenders rushed to the spot and started the rescue operation.

According to th sources, fire broke out in Ramdev electrical hardware shop loacted at third floor of a commercial building in KPHB , the fire tenders after two hours of efforts extinguishted the fire.

The fire fighters have also saved four persons of a watcman family. The KPHB police have registered a case and investigation is under way.

Preliminary investigations revealed due to short circuit the incident might taken place.