Fire breaks out at an idol godown in Kolkata

No casualties were reported

MansoorUpdated: 31st October 2020 8:17 pm IST

Kolkata: Fire broke out at an idol godown in the Baishnabaghata township area of Kolkata on Saturday.

Four fire extinguishers were called at the scene.

There were many labourers inside the shop when the fire suddenly broke out. The workers rushed outside and tried pouring water onto the blaze. Later fire extinguishers were called on the spot,” Manoj Kumar Sharma, a worker at the godown said.

The blaze was doused by the team of firefighters and no casualties were reported so far.

Further details are awaited.

Source: ANI

READ:  Centre directs States to coordinate mechanism for preparatory activities of COVID-19 vaccine
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

MansoorUpdated: 31st October 2020 8:17 pm IST
Back to top button