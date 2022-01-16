Fire breaks out at apartment in Hyderabad’s Rajendra Nagar

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at an apartment in Rajendra Nagar of Hyderabad on Sunday morning.

Inspector Kanakaiah said that they received a call around 8 am on Sunday morning about a fire incident at Ishta City Appartments under Rajendra Nagar Police station limits of Hyderabad. “We rushed to the spot and took the situation under control”, he added.

Massive #fire breaks out at a flat in an apartment in #Hyderguda of #Rajendranagar in #Hyderabad, on Sunday, when the occupants had gone for #Sankranti vacation after locking the flat. #FireAccident pic.twitter.com/bNQTWRpyWH — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy67) January 16, 2022

According to Inspector Kanakaiah, the fire broke out due to a short circuit. “Three teams of the fire department rushed to the spot and doused the fire. No casualties and loss of property have been reported”, he added.

“The case is under investigation”, he further added.

Massive fire breaks out at historical Secunderabad Club

Earlier this morning a massive fire broke out at the famous Secunderabad Club in the wee hours of Sunday. The fire completely damaged the historic structure. According to media reports, the main front was gutted in the fire.

According to preliminary investigations, the property loss is anticipated to be over Rs 20 crores. The tragic incident occurred around 3 AM. No casualty has been reported so far.

According to eyewitnesses, the fire was massive, and it took fire extinguishers three hours to put it out. Firefighters struggled to douse the flames because there was so much flammable material in the property that it escalated the fire.

Officials suspect the fire originated as a result of a short circuit, but the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

The Secunderabad Club was established in 1878, under the British government, primarily for military officials. It is one of the oldest clubs in the country.

It was previously known as the Secunderabad Garrison Club, Secunderabad Gymkhana Club, and the United Services Club before being renamed the Secunderabad Club. Until 1947, the Club’s presidents were all British, and only a few high-ranking nobility were invited to join.

The elite heritage club now has 5000 members, 300 employees and is spread out on a 30-acre area.