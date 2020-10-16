Fire breaks out at Chermas stores in city

SM BilalUpdated: 16th October 2020 8:57 pm IST

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at Hyderabad famous ready made garment shop Chermas at Abids on Friday. However the fire brought under control by the fire fighters.

According to the sources, at 6:45Pm a fire broke out in LED board at Chermas shop top floor. On seeing this the local public alerted the police control room.

Within few minutes a fire tender reached the site and brought the fire control. During this incident there was no property damage was reported as the fire was extinguished immediately.

“Due to short circuit, the LED board has caught fire at Chermas stores, however the fire tender was pressed into service, no loss of property was reported” said K Laxmaiah SI Abids police station.

