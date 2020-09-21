Fire breaks out at Covid hospital in Odisha

By News Desk 1 Published: 21st September 2020 6:11 pm IST
Bhubaneswar, Sep 21 : A fire broke out at the dedicated Sadguru Covid Hospital at Jagatpur in Odisha’s Cuttack on Monday, said a fire official.

While there was no loss of life in the incident, all the 127 Covid-19 patients undergoing treatment at the hospital have been evacuated safely, said fire service official Satyajit Mohanty.

He said the patients have been shifted to other hospitals.

Electric short circuit in a faulty air conditioner at the ICU is believed to be the reason behind the cause of the fire.

Anil Samal, Revenue Divisional Commissioner (Central) said a probe has been ordered into the fire mishap.

A detailed inquiry would be conducted to ascertain the cause of the fire at the hospital, said Samal.

