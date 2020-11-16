Fire breaks out at famous Bengaluru pub

Bengaluru, Nov 16 : A fire broke out at Hangover, a popular pub in Bengaluru’s HSR Layout, on Monday afternoon reportedly due to a short circuit.

As many as three fire engines were rushed to the spot, which doused the flames after battling for nearly an hour.

No casualties were reported as the staff were able to get out of the pub unhurt. The pub is usually packed during the evening hours, but due to repair work, it was closed for more than a week.

Videos from the scene flooded social media, showing black smoke billowing from the building, causing panic in the neighbourhood.

According to the authorities, no one was injured in the mishap. The fire broke out at around 12:30 pm, when metal structures were being welded on the first floor. The establishment was closed for business for the past 10 days due to the same repair work.

“Fortunately, no one was injured in the fire. The firemen came to the spot immediately. We suspect that the welding work had triggered the fire. Some properties have been damaged and we are assessing the loss,” Inspector of HSR Layout police station, Muni Reddy, told reporters.

Bommanahalli MLA Satish Reddy also visited the accident spot to take stock of the situation.

Hangover is located in the junction connecting the 14th and 27th main roads of HSR Layout. The pub was shut down by the authorities for alleged violation of rules in February 2019. However, it returned to business within a month after obtaining a stay order. The pub had faced action over other alleged violations previously as well.

Monday’s incident happened after a major fire broke out in south Benagluru’s Hosa Guddadahalli, near the Deepanjali Nagar Metro Station, on November 10.

The fire at the Rekha Chemical unit had also spread to other nearby areas, including an electrical parts manufacturing factory located next to the godown.

One person who was injured in the fire died at the Victoria Hospital on Saturday. Eight others, including firefighters, were also injured. They are being treated at the same hospital.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.