Fire breaks out at fireworks factory in Bengal

News Desk 1Published: 4th November 2020 4:14 pm IST
Kolkata, Nov 4 : A fire broke out at a firecrackers’ factory at Champahat in Kolkata’s neighbouring South 24-Parganas district on Wednesday afternoon, which firefighters were trying to control. No loss of life was reported.

According to sources, area people said they heard a blast from the factory premises, where combustible material is stored, near Baruipur around noon.

Two fire tenders were pressed into services to douse the flames. “The situation is yet to come under control. We have evacuated the entire area and firefighting operation is on,” a fire service officer said.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal government on Tuesday disallowed bursting of firecrackers. “The government will not allow bursting of firecrackers during Kali Puja and Diwali to check air pollution and also because they are hazardous for Covid-19 patients. Therefore, I request everyone not indulge in any such activities,” Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said.

On the other hand, a Public Interest Litigation was filed in the Calcutta High Court with regard to the ban. The matter is likely to be heard on Thursday, sources said.

