Fire breaks out at Howrah jute mill

NehaUpdated: 22nd November 2020 9:27 pm IST
fire
Representational Photo

Howrah: Fire broke out at a jute mill in West Bengal’s Howrah district on Sunday, officials said.

There was no report of any casualty in the fire that broke out at Belvedere Jute Mill in the Sankrail area in the afternoon, they said.

Six fire tenders managed to douse the blaze in an hour, officials said.

Stacked jute bales at the mill may have aggravated the blaze, they added.

The workers, who were inside the mill when the flames were spotted, managed to come out and joined the fire fighting operations, they said.

Source: PTI

READ:  13 arrested with arms, ammunition in Bihar
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime and Accident updates, download our app Android and iOS.

NehaUpdated: 22nd November 2020 9:27 pm IST
Back to top button