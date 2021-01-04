Fire breaks out at power station in Nagarjuna Sagar; no casualties reported

Nalgonda: A massive fire broke out at a hydroelectric power station at Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir in Nalgonda district on the early hours of Monday.

According to the local media reports, a fire erupted from the eighth turbine of the transformer during the power generation.

No casualties were reported as the staff escaped upon seeing the fire. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Fire tenders rushed to the spot and brought the flames under control.

More details are awaited.

In August 2020, a fire that erupted in Srisailam’s left Bank power station killed as many as 9 people trapped inside it. Thick smoke engulfed the tunnel, which made it difficult for the rescue teams to reach the place.