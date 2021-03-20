Fire breaks out at TRS party headquarters

Hyderabad: Sensation prevailed at TRS party headquarters in Banjarahills after a fire accident was reported during the MLC election results.

The police personnel present at the party office immediately alerted the fire control room upon which two fire tenders were pressed into service.

On Saturday MLC graduate election results were declared after which the TRS party activists were celebrating the win using the fire crackers.

Incidentally the fire caught the main entrance creating sensation.

However the fire tenders extinguished the fire in an hour and Banjara Hills police have registered a case.