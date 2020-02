A+ A-

New Delhi: A fire broke out in an Auto part factory in Jwala Puri near Swarm Park, in Mundka, Delhi on Thursday morning, officials said.

The fire broke out around 10.37 a.m., said Delhi Chief Fire officer.

No casualties have been reported till now, he added.

Twenty six fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to put out the fire. The peration is still going on, he said.

The auto factory comprised of ground plus two floors, he added.