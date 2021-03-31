Fire breaks out in ICU ward of Safdarjung hospital

By IANS|   Posted by Sameer  |   Updated: 31st March 2021 1:12 pm IST
Safdarjung hospital
Fire incident in Safdarjung hospital's ICU ward.

New Delhi: A fire broke out in Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital early morning on Wednesday.

The fire department said the fire broke out in ward number 11 in H-Block of the ICU ward on the first floor of the building.

Fire department told IANS around 50 patients were admitted in the ward, who were shifted to other wards and all were safe.

“We received a call around 6.35 a.m. that a fire broke out in Safdarjung Hospital. As many as 9 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and doused the fire,” said a fire official.

As per the latest updates, the fire has been doused now and no casualty has been reported yet.

