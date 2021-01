Hyderabad: A minor fire broke out at Shah Ghouse Hotel located at Gachibowli. However the fire was immediately brought under control.

According to the sources, on Thursday morning a fire broke out inside the hotel premises, upon which the fire tenders were rushed to the spot and they extinguished the fire.

A case has been registered with the Gachibowli police station and investigation is underway to know the cause of the fire.