Fire breaks out in Shatabdi Express in Uttarakhand

By Sakina Fatima|   Published: 13th March 2021 3:14 pm IST
Fire breaks out in Shatabdi Express in Uttarakhand
Visuals from the incident. Photo: ANI

Dehradun: A fire broke out in a compartment of the Delhi-Dehradun Shatabdi Express on Saturday in Uttarakhand near the Kansro area.

According to Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar, the fire broke out in compartment number C-4 due to a short circuit.

“A fire broke out in the C4 compartment of the Delhi-Dehradun Shatabdi Express today, due to a short circuit. The incident happened near Kansro. All passengers were safely evacuated and no injuries have been reported so far,” Kumar said.

Further details are awaited. 

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By Sakina Fatima|   Published: 13th March 2021 3:14 pm IST
Back to top button