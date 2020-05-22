Fire breaks out in slum area in Delhi, over 200 shanties gutted

New Delhi: A fire broke out in a slum area in West Delhi’s Kirti Nagar and over 200 shanties were gutted in the blaze, officials said on Friday.

A call about the blaze at the China Bhati area behind Kirti Nagar police station was received around 11.20 pm Thursday, following which thirty fire tenders were rushed to the place, Delhi Fire Service officials said.

The fire was brought under control by 2.55 am, they added

Over 200 shanties were gutted in the blaze but no casualty was reported, the officials said.

Source: PTI

