menu
search
22 May 2020, Fri
  • Latest
  • Share
  • Comments
  • Top Stories
  • Trending

Fire breaks out in slum area in Delhi, over 200 shanties gutted

Posted by Qayam Published: May 22, 2020, 10:17 am IST
Fire breaks out in slum area in Delhi, over 200 shanties gutted

New Delhi: A fire broke out in a slum area in West Delhi’s Kirti Nagar and over 200 shanties were gutted in the blaze, officials said on Friday.

A call about the blaze at the China Bhati area behind Kirti Nagar police station was received around 11.20 pm Thursday, following which thirty fire tenders were rushed to the place, Delhi Fire Service officials said.

The fire was brought under control by 2.55 am, they added

Over 200 shanties were gutted in the blaze but no casualty was reported, the officials said.

Source: PTI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Topics:
Go back to top
Designed by STL
Copyright © The Siasat Daily, 2020. All Rights Reserved