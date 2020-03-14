Fire breaks out in train at Moula Ali Railway Station

A+ A-

Hyderabad: A major fire broke out in the train compartments which was kept stationary in the Moula Ali Railway station, Fire Officials said on Saturday.

“A major fire broke out in train compartments which were immobile at the Moul Ali Railway station. Immediately after receiving information, three fire tenders were deputed on the spot. After two hours, they brought the fire under control,” officials said.

“No causality has been reported on the incident as there were no passengers on the train. The cause of the fire is not yet known. One compartment has been totally burnt. Due to the quick response, the fire did not spread to other compartments,” officials told to ANI.