7 May 2020, Thu
Posted by Tanveer Updated: May 07, 2020, 8:14 am IST
Fire broke out at Tikri-Kalan PVC market, no casualties reported

New Delhi: A major fire broke out at the Tikri-Kalan PVC market on the Delhi-Haryana border in the early hours of Wednesday, the fire department said.

The call about the blaze was received at 2.50 am and 36 fire-tenders were rushed to the spot, a fire department official said.

No casualties were reported, he said, adding that scrap material, which was kept in the open, caught fire.

Source: PTI

