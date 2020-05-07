Fire broke out at Tikri-Kalan PVC market, no casualties reported

New Delhi: A major fire broke out at the Tikri-Kalan PVC market on the Delhi-Haryana border in the early hours of Wednesday, the fire department said.

The call about the blaze was received at 2.50 am and 36 fire-tenders were rushed to the spot, a fire department official said.

Delhi: A fire had broken out in a garment godown near Daryaganj today at around 3 AM. It was brought under control by fire tenders within 1.5 hours. Fire Officer Satyendra Pal says, "7 fire tenders reached here. No casualties or injuries have been reported." pic.twitter.com/yPVyrBvERn — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2020

No casualties were reported, he said, adding that scrap material, which was kept in the open, caught fire.

Source: PTI

