Fire department conducts safety audit at COVID-19 facilities in Odisha

By Abdullah Fahad Updated: 22nd September 2020 5:17 pm IST
Fire department conducts safety audit, mock drills at COVID-19 dedicated facilities across Odisha

Bhubaneswar: A day after a fire broke out at a COVID-19 dedicated hospital in Cuttack here, officials of the fire department conducted safety audits and mock drills at COVID-19 dedicated hospitals and COVID-19 care centres across Odisha on Tuesday.

A major fire had occurred in an ICU of Cuttack’s Sadguru COVID Hospital on Monday. All the COVID-19 positive patients undergoing treatment at the hospital were evacuated safely by the hospital staff, fire services personnel, and were shifted to another centre by the district administration.

Health and Family Welfare Minister of Odisha Naba Kishore Das had ordered an inquiry into the matter on Monday.

Das asked the Additional Chief Secretary Health and Family Welfare to instruct the officials of the fire department and the electricity department to conduct an inquiry into the incident within 24 hours and report compliance for the negligence.

Source: ANI
READ:  K'taka Cong MLA Priyank Kharge tests positive for Covid-19
Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close