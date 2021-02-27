Fire in Delhi cosmetics factory, one dead

New Delhi, Feb 27 : One person has been killed in a massive fire that broke out at a cosmetics factory here in Gulabi Bagh area in the early hours of Saturday, officials said.

At least 28 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

According to the fire department, a charred body was also found in the factory.

Cosmetics, nail polish, children’s toys and bags are made in the factory.

“The fire stated at around 3.47 a.m. Fire tenders are on the spot and trying to douse the fire. It is under control,” said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service.

