Fire in Delhi Mall, no casualty

By News Desk 1Published: 24th September 2020 9:54 am IST
New Delhi, Sep 24 : Fire was reported in a mall in Delhi’s Karkardooma area on Thursday. The fire was quickly brought under control and no loss of life was reported.

According to the Delhi Fire Services department, the fire was reported in the Aditya Mall and eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

“We received a call at 7.50 a.m. The fire was reported from an office situated on the second floor of Aditya mall. It was immediately brought under control. No casualty was reported,” said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

