Fire in Saharanpur-Delhi passenger train

Posted by Mansoor  |   Updated: 6th March 2022 9:48 am IST
Meerut: Flames rise after a fire broke out in the Saharanpur-Delhi passenger train, at the Daurala railway station in Meerut, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Meerut: Charred remains of a train coach after a fire broke out in the Saharanpur-Delhi passenger train, at the Daurala railway station in Meerut, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Meerut: A fire broke out in the engine and two compartments of the Saharanpur-Delhi train during the train’s halt at the Daurala station, in Meerut, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Meerut: Passengers push the Saharanpur-Delhi train to separate compartments from the engine and two compartments that caught fire during the train’s halt at the Daurala station, in Meerut, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Meerut: Passengers push the Saharanpur-Delhi train to separate compartments from the engine and two compartments that caught fire during the train’s halt at the Daurala station, in Meerut, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (PTI Photo)

