Fire kills 13 at Chinese theme park at start of long holiday

Another 15 people were injured and taken to hospitals

By MansoorPublished: 2nd October 2020 2:37 pm IST
fire
Representational Photo

Beijing: A fire at a tourist site in China killed 13 people on the first day of an eight-day national holiday, authorities said.

The fire engulfed an exhibition hall of ice lantern and snow sculptures Thursday at the Taitaishan theme park on the outskirts of Taiyuan city in Shanxi province, the Ministry of Emergency Management said.

Another 15 people were injured and taken to hospitals, where they were in stable condition, the official Xinhua News Agency said.

Millions of people are expected to travel in China during the holiday in a much anticipated a boost to an economy hit hard by COVID-19.

Taitaishan is a sprawling park with several museums, rides, and other attractions.

READ:  Google to pay USD 1 billion over 3 years for news content

The Work Safety Committee of the State Council, a national-level organization, will oversee the investigation into the fire, the emergency management ministry said.

Source: PTI

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By MansoorPublished: 2nd October 2020 2:37 pm IST
Back to top button