28 May 2020, Thu
Posted by Qayam Published: May 28, 2020, 2:41 pm IST
Fire at residential building in Delhi, no one injured

New Delhi: A fire broke out at a residential building in east Delhi’s Anand Vihar area on Thursday, officials said.

A call regarding the blaze was received at 12.27 pm, following which eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot, a senior police officer said.

The fire engulfed the second floor and a temporary structure on the rooftop of the building. It was brought under control at 1.25 pm, they added.

There was no report of injury to anyone in the fire.

Source: PTI

