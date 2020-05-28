Fire at residential building in Delhi, no one injured

New Delhi: A fire broke out at a residential building in east Delhi’s Anand Vihar area on Thursday, officials said.

A call regarding the blaze was received at 12.27 pm, following which eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot, a senior police officer said.

The fire engulfed the second floor and a temporary structure on the rooftop of the building. It was brought under control at 1.25 pm, they added.

There was no report of injury to anyone in the fire.

Source: PTI

