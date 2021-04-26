Fire safety norms: Telangana HC dismisses petition of colleges

Hyderabad: Telangana high court has dismissed the petition of colleges that was filed after receiving notice from the intermediate board over fire safety norms. The court has also imposed costs of Rs. 25000 each for preferring frivolous petitions.

The bench of Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy has directed the colleges to deposit the amount in the State Legal Service Authority within two weeks.

It may be mentioned that the colleges had challenged the notices issued by the intermediate board. In the notice, the board had asked the colleges to make their buildings fire compliant.

The bench heard the arguments of both sides and dismissed the plea of the colleges stating that the safety of the students is of prime concern. Colleges were ordered to make their buildings safe in accordance with the fire safety norms.